Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Update

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the April 30th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Frontera Energy Trading Up 5.3 %

OTCMKTS FECCF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.98. 18,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,242. Frontera Energy has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of oil and natural gas. It operates interests in exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. The company was founded on April 10, 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

