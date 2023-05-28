Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Update

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the April 30th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Frontera Energy Trading Up 5.3 %
OTCMKTS FECCF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.98. 18,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,242. Frontera Energy has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65.
About Frontera Energy
