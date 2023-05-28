First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the April 30th total of 46,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of First Wave BioPharma from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

First Wave BioPharma Trading Up 8.6 %

FWBI traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. 56,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,132. First Wave BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $81.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWBI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm is involved in a therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

