First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Down 26.1% in May

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2,293.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

FDEU traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $12.81. 25,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,725. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

