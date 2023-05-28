First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,410 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 604,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,028,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,230,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBD opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $18.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.45. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

