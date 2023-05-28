First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,263 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,097,000 after buying an additional 11,063,518 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,192,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,454 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,232,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,779 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 63,632.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,558,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $89.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.