First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KKR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.39.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,592,381 shares of company stock worth $632,325,601. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $51.68 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

