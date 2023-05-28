Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 506,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 21,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRT. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:FRT traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.06. 331,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $116.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

