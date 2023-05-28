Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Experian Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $34.98. 37,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,431. Experian has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Experian from GBX 2,900 ($36.07) to GBX 2,850 ($35.45) in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Experian in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,076.00.

About Experian

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

