Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Down 13.6% in May

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the April 30th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 115.2 days.

Exor Stock Performance

EXXRF stock remained flat at $84.45 during midday trading on Friday. 114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.42. Exor has a 52 week low of $58.02 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

About Exor

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It also offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

