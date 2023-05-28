Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Down 13.6% in May

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the April 30th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 115.2 days.
Exor Stock Performance
EXXRF stock remained flat at $84.45 during midday trading on Friday. 114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.42. Exor has a 52 week low of $58.02 and a 52 week high of $87.00.
About Exor
