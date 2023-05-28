Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,274,100 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the April 30th total of 4,856,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 314.3 days.

Evolution Mining Price Performance

Shares of CAHPF remained flat at $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,866. Evolution Mining has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

About Evolution Mining

(Get Rating)

Read More

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, operations, and the sale of gold and gold-copper concentrate. It operates through the following business: Ernest Henry, Cowal, Mungari, Red Lake, Mt Rawdon, Mt Carlton, and Exploration. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.