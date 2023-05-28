Ethereum Market Cap Tops $219.90 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $219.90 billion and approximately $3.20 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $1,828.55 or 0.06807860 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00054167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00039227 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018243 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,256,773 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

