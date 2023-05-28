Ethereum (ETH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.20 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,828.55 or 0.06807860 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $219.90 billion and $3.20 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00054167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00039227 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018243 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004161 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,256,773 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

