Ergo Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $101.00 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00005275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $101.00 million and approximately $405,932.69 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,446.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00326354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012839 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.66 or 0.00563490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00066723 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.25 or 0.00416257 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001185 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 69,754,083 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

