Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. William Blair analyst D. Carden forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

NYSE:ANF opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

