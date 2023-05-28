Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Jacobs Solutions Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Jacobs Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Jacobs Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $7.37 per share.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

NYSE:J opened at $114.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $140.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average of $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 607,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,060,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,314,502 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.