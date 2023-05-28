EOS (EOS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $60.21 Million

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. EOS has a total market cap of $963.98 million and approximately $60.21 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EOS has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00003286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003329 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003199 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003036 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000980 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,092,274,823 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,274,822 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.