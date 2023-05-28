Enzyme (MLN) Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $39.12 million and $393,808.97 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enzyme has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for approximately $18.94 or 0.00067457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme’s launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,069,255 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,065,636 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.

Enzyme’s token is MLN and has a dual use: it enables access the MLN network, and is used to incentivise developers to build on Enzyme.”

Buying and Selling Enzyme

