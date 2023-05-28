Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Up 87.0% in May

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the April 30th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Price Performance

Shares of EUBG remained flat at $0.21 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.37.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group is an exploration and development company, which engages in the exploration, mining and sale of rare earths, primarily tantalum. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

