Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Update

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,200 shares, an increase of 197.9% from the April 30th total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.1 days.

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

ESVIF stock remained flat at $1.57 during trading on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESVIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

