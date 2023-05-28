Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Up 42.1% in May

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,300 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the April 30th total of 288,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of ENSV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 134,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,397. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enservco in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth $334,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Enservco by 220.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Enservco by 852.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enservco by 87.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enservco

(Get Rating)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.