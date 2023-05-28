Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in May

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the April 30th total of 321,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 212.7 days.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EGHSF stock remained flat at $27.46 on Friday. 16 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717. Enghouse Systems has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGHSF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

