Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eisai in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Eisai Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ESALY opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31. Eisai has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $73.90.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

