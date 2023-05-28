Edgewood Management LLC Makes New $5.22 Million Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Prologis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,791. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The firm has a market cap of $115.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

