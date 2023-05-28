Edgewood Management LLC Has $1.69 Billion Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Edgewood Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,531,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,241,802 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 6.0% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned 0.46% of NVIDIA worth $1,685,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in NVIDIA by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,043,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $152,492,000 after acquiring an additional 431,377 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 431,533 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $63,064,000 after acquiring an additional 183,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,344 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.73.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.5 %

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,084 shares of company stock worth $14,516,510. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $9.66 on Friday, reaching $389.46. The company had a trading volume of 71,439,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,748,288. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.16 and its 200-day moving average is $220.51. The stock has a market cap of $963.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.84, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $394.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

