Edgecoin Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded up 0% against the dollar. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $14.23 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars.

