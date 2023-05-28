eCash Price Reaches $0.0000 (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. eCash has a total market cap of $493.10 million and $2.57 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,632.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.81 or 0.00415497 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00119870 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00025036 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000449 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,399,873,423,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,399,898,423,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
