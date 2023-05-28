Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Eastern has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

In other Eastern news, Director Charles W. Henry purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EML. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eastern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eastern by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eastern by 469.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eastern by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Eastern during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastern

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

