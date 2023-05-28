EAC (EAC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.84

EAC (EAC) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. During the last seven days, EAC has traded 58.1% lower against the US dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. EAC has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $14.84 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00327934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012899 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000739 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0036012 USD and is up 20.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $14.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.