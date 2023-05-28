DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the April 30th total of 721,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

DRDGOLD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 361,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,008. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61. DRDGOLD has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $13.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRD. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRDGOLD Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on DRD shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $15.25 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

