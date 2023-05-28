Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,353,200 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 1,707,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,706.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DLMAF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Dollarama from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DLMAF traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $61.30. The company had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $54.43 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.85.

About Dollarama

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.