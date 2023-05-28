Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Down 78.6% in May

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the April 30th total of 157,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DGEAF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.24.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

