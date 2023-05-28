Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Down 78.6% in May

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the April 30th total of 157,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Diageo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DGEAF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.24.
About Diageo
