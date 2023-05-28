Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,140 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 515,988 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 13,565 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 173,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Barclays cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

Devon Energy stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.64.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.72%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

