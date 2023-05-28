Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in May

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 22,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.12. Destiny Media Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.19.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

