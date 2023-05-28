Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in May

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Destiny Media Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 22,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.12. Destiny Media Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.19.
Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile
