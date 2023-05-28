Destination Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,558 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.55. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.65.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

