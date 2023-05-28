Destination Wealth Management Sells 9,524 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,524 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $71,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,812,000 after purchasing an additional 506,132 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,029,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,982,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,090,000 after purchasing an additional 269,871 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $94.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.75. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

