Destination Wealth Management Sells 912 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Destination Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VV stock opened at $191.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $197.85.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

