Destination Wealth Management Sells 2,451 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $51.35 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

