Destination Wealth Management Sells 1,996 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management owned 0.08% of ANSYS worth $16,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,908,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,023,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,300,000 after purchasing an additional 239,361 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 499,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,702,000 after purchasing an additional 233,659 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,795,000 after purchasing an additional 224,235 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,983,000 after buying an additional 176,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,797 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS opened at $319.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.92. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

