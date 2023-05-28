Destination Wealth Management Has $6.62 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.21% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,623,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after buying an additional 43,870 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after buying an additional 29,879 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BOND opened at $91.14 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

