Destination Wealth Management Has $31.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,398 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $31,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.39. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

