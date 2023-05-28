Destination Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $50.85.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

