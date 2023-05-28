Destination Wealth Management Buys New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,568,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 550.0% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $522.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.39. The company has a market cap of $201.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $10,391,587. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

