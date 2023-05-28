DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the April 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DENSO Price Performance

DNZOY stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33. DENSO has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that DENSO will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

