DeepOnion (ONION) Tops One Day Volume of $7.32

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 17% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $592,275.02 and $7.32 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00129831 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00061270 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00038948 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00022276 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003639 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000481 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,920,860 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars.

