DeepOnion Market Cap Tops $652,104.87 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $652,104.87 and $7.32 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00129681 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00060368 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00038600 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00021681 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003644 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000453 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,920,884 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

