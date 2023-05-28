Decentralized Social 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $72,843.75 (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $106.20 million and approximately $72,843.75 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for about $10.08 or 0.00037071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

