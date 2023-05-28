Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,600 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 511,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:DARE remained flat at $0.98 during trading hours on Friday. 331,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,213. The firm has a market cap of $84.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.47.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DARE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Daré Bioscience by 283.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Daré Bioscience by 11,198.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 55,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

