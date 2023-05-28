Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Raised by Virtus Family Office LLC

Virtus Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Cummins comprises 2.7% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.00. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

