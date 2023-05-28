CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0723 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CRT.UN opened at C$15.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.91. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$14.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

