CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the April 30th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSPC Pharmaceutical Group stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.61. 154,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,305. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.28. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 52-week low of C$3.37 and a 52-week high of C$5.35.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

